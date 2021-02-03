Tom Brady is set to appear in his 10th Super Bowl when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 7. Brady boasts a 6-3 record in the big game and he can become just the second quarterback to lift the Lombardi Trophy with two different teams with a victory at Super Bowl 55. Brady also enters the 2021 Super Bowl as the NFL's all-time leader in Super Bowl completions (256), passing touchdowns (18), and passing yards (2,838).

The 2021 Super Bowl features plenty of Tom Brady prop bets at William Hill Sportsbook, but which ones should you target for your Super Bowl LV props? Brady has thrown three or more touchdown passes in three of his last five games, but does that mean you should back the over (2.5) in Brady's total passing touchdowns prop bet? Before you make your Super Bowl 55 prop picks, be sure to see the Tom Brady prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It has also crushed its NFL prop picks this season, entering the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 386-309 roll, returning a massive profit of almost $3,200 this season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, the model has evaluated the latest Tom Brady props from William Hill and revealed its best bets.

Top Tom Brady prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

One of the 2021 Super Bowl bets the model recommends: Brady going under 301.5 passing yards hits with room to spare. Brady finished the regular season with 4,633 passing yards, which ranked third in the NFL. However, the 43-year-old has been held in check thus far in the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

In fact, Brady threw for just 199 yards against the Saints and then finished with 280 yards through the air against the Packers in the NFC Championship Game. Kansas City's defense has also fared well against the pass in the postseason. The Chiefs gave up just 204 passing yards to Browns QB Baker Mayfield and held Buffalo's Josh Allen under 290 passing yards in the AFC Championship Game.

The SportsLine model predicts that Brady struggles against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, throwing for just 274 yards on average in its 10,000 simulations - which creates plenty of value on under 301.5 passing yards.

Other Tom Brady prop picks from SportsLine's model:

Tom Brady passing touchdowns: Go under 2.5, SportsLine's model is projecting 2.0

Tom Brady rushing: Go under 0.5 yards, SportsLine's model is projecting 0

Tom Brady total passing attempts: Go under 39.5, SportsLine's model is projecting 39

Tom Brady total passing completions: Go under 25.5, SportsLine's model is projecting 23

Tom Brady interceptions: Go over 0.5, SportsLine's model is projecting 0.79

How to make 2021 Super Bowl prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

In addition, the model is high on a Super Bowl prop bet that pays out nearly 7-1. You need to see the model's top 20 Super Bowl prop bets before making any Chiefs vs. Buccaneers picks.

Which Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prop pays almost 7-1? And what other Super Bowl LV prop bets does the model love for the big game? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl 55 prop bets, all from the model that's up almost $7,900 on top-rated NFL picks.