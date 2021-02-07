Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady can become the most decorated player in NFL history with a win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. Brady, who owns an NFL-record six Super Bowl rings, would become the first player to ever win seven NFL championships with a victory on Sunday. The future Hall-of-Famer is one of the most recognizable players in the 2021 Super Bowl, meaning everybody from professional bettors to casual fans will be making Tom Brady prop bets. William Hill Sportsbook lists Brady at +200 (risk $100 to win $200) to win his fifth Super Bowl MVP award.

In addition to the prop bet to win MVP, there are also props for his total passing yards, passing touchdowns and many, many more individual Tom Brady prop bets. With so many options, where are the best values for props involving Brady at Super Bowl LV? Before making any Super Bowl 55 prop picks, be sure to see the Tom Brady prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It has also crushed its NFL prop picks this season, entering the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 386-309 roll, returning a massive profit of almost $3,200 this season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, the model has evaluated the latest Tom Brady props from William Hill and revealed its best bets.

Top Tom Brady prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

One of the 2021 Super Bowl bets the model recommends: Brady goes under 301.5 passing yards. Brady completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 345 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Tampa Bay's 27-24 defeat against Kansas City in Week 12. The Chiefs jumped out to a commanding 17-0 lead in the first quarter, which meant Brady and the Buccaneers were forced to throw the ball early and often. In fact, the Buccaneers rushed the ball just 13 times all game, while Brady finished with 41 pass attempts.

Brady has eclipsed 300 passing yards eight times this season, however he's been held in check thus far in the postseason. Brady threw for just 199 yards against the Saints in the divisional round and then finished with 280 yards through the air against the Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

SportsLine's model is predicting Kansas City's defense to hold Brady to just 275 passing yards in Super Bowl LV, making the under 301.5 passing yards the profitable play on Sunday.

Other Tom Brady prop picks from SportsLine's model:

Tom Brady passing touchdowns: Go under 2.5, SportsLine's model is projecting 2.0

Tom Brady rushing: Go under 0.5 yards, SportsLine's model is projecting 0

Tom Brady total passing attempts: Go under 39.5, SportsLine's model is projecting 39

Tom Brady total passing completions: Go under 25.5, SportsLine's model is projecting 23

Tom Brady interceptions: Go over 0.5, SportsLine's model is projecting 0.79

How to make 2021 Super Bowl prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

In addition, the model is high on a Super Bowl prop bet that pays out nearly 7-1. You need to see the model's top 20 Super Bowl prop bets before making any Chiefs vs. Buccaneers picks.

Which Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prop pays almost 7-1? And what other Super Bowl LV prop bets does the model love for the big game? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl 55 prop bets, all from the model that's up almost $7,900 on top-rated NFL picks.