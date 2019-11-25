Tom Brady questions clock on final pass: 'Everyone says a Patriot gets advantages; I don't know about that'

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- When the ball leaves a quarterback's hands, it admittedly feels like time stands still. Apparently for the officials working the Patriots' 13-9 win over the Cowboys on Sunday night, time is relative.

With five seconds to play in the game, the Patriots called a timeout to set up fourth-and-15 from the Dallas 15-yard line. Instead of kicking a field goal, Tom Brady and the New England offense stayed on the field to run a play that would simply end the game right there. Brady dropped back to pass, threw it high in the air in the back right corner of the end zone and had it fall incomplete.

While the play felt like it should have wasted enough time to secure New England's tenth win of the season, officials blew the whistle with one second left to play in the game. That allowed Dallas the opportunity to run one more play before the clock hit triple zeros, giving them a little glimmer of hope of wining the game.

The play was ultimately inconsequential, however, as Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup was quickly swallowed up by Jamie Collins and J.C. Jackson to end the game. But even though it didn't mean much in the grand scheme of things, the Patriots -- who allowed the Dolphins to pull off the Miami Miracle a year ago -- know that even a second can change the game.

Because of that, Tom Brady was noticeably confused at the quick whistle by the officials.

"I couldn't figure it out. I've never seen that before," said Brady after the game of the play.

"[The ball] was still in the air when they stopped the clock, so I don't know." he added. "Everyone says a Patriot gets advantages; I don't know about that."

Next time, the 42-year-old may have to put a little more mustard on his throw.