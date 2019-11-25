Tom Brady questions clock on final pass: 'Everyone says a Patriot gets advantages; I don't know about that'
Tom Brady wasn't too happy with the official's quick whistle at the end of the game
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- When the ball leaves a quarterback's hands, it admittedly feels like time stands still. Apparently for the officials working the Patriots' 13-9 win over the Cowboys on Sunday night, time is relative.
With five seconds to play in the game, the Patriots called a timeout to set up fourth-and-15 from the Dallas 15-yard line. Instead of kicking a field goal, Tom Brady and the New England offense stayed on the field to run a play that would simply end the game right there. Brady dropped back to pass, threw it high in the air in the back right corner of the end zone and had it fall incomplete.
While the play felt like it should have wasted enough time to secure New England's tenth win of the season, officials blew the whistle with one second left to play in the game. That allowed Dallas the opportunity to run one more play before the clock hit triple zeros, giving them a little glimmer of hope of wining the game.
The play was ultimately inconsequential, however, as Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup was quickly swallowed up by Jamie Collins and J.C. Jackson to end the game. But even though it didn't mean much in the grand scheme of things, the Patriots -- who allowed the Dolphins to pull off the Miami Miracle a year ago -- know that even a second can change the game.
Because of that, Tom Brady was noticeably confused at the quick whistle by the officials.
"I couldn't figure it out. I've never seen that before," said Brady after the game of the play.
"[The ball] was still in the air when they stopped the clock, so I don't know." he added. "Everyone says a Patriot gets advantages; I don't know about that."
Next time, the 42-year-old may have to put a little more mustard on his throw.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Wentz set for more tests on injured hand
Everyone in Philadelphia is holding their breath until further notice
-
Jerry: 'I shouldn't be this frustrated'
It sounds like a change is coming in Dallas, but time will tell what that looks like
-
Patriots' young receivers step up in win
New England's offense is going through a youth movement
-
Week 12 grades: Cowboys get an 'F'
Here are the Week 12 grades for every team that played on Sunday and Monday
-
Browns' defender throws shade at Rudolph
The Browns are apparently hoping Rudolph starts the Week 13 game between the two AFC North...
-
Week 12 scores, highlights, updates
All the best highlights from Week 12 are right here
-
Packers at 49ers: Live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as Aaron Rodgers and the Packers look to take down the...
-
Patriots shut down Cowboys: Takeaways
It wasn't pretty, but the Patriots defense stepped up and carried Brady to a tenth win
-
Jets vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jets vs. Raiders football game