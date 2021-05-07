Over the past few weeks, we have learned that starting quarterbacks react differently to having another signal-caller join the team via a high draft pick. The selection itself starts conversations, such as the talk you will hear this offseason when it comes to Kirk Cousins and Kellen Mond. The choice to take a quarterback could also have unintended consequences, as it appears the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers could be on the outs due to a fractured relationship resulting from another quarterback being drafted in 2020. Still, drafting an heir apparent doesn't always go over poorly.

Tom Brady will turn 44 later this offseason, but he's still playing well enough to win Super Bowls. He is human, however, and will have to hang up the cleats at one point or another. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used their second pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to take former Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, who has the potential to be the Bucs' new leader whenever Brady does decide to retire. Despite knowing this, Brady extended a warm welcome to his new backup.

"Yeah, he actually did, he reached out to me a couple days after the draft and you know, he was just making sure, or checking in on when I get into town so we can get together and maybe do some throwing and things like that," Trask said on the NFL Network, via Pewter Report. "It meant a lot to me."

The Buccaneers are coming off of not only an incredible 2020 campaign, but a great offseason as well. Jason Licht was able to return all 22 Super Bowl starters for 2021, and that has only added to the camaraderie and culture of success that Brady has helped implement over the last year.

"Not only Tom, but a couple of other guys have reached out so you can definitely tell they have a great culture and a great group of people in this building and I can't wait to get started," Trask said.

Trask will have to wait his turn to be an NFL starting quarterback, but he's probably fine with that for right now. Not everyone gets a chance to learn under one of the greatest players of all time.