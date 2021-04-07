Tom Brady is now breaking records when he doesn't even realize it's happening. In the aftermath of his Super Bowl title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a rookie card of the seven-time champion sold on Friday for an eye-popping $2.25 million. That easily broke the record that was previously held by -- you guessed it -- Tom Brady after a similar card sold for $1.32 million back in March. Prior to that, the record belonged to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who had a rookie card sell for $861,000 in February.

"It's surreal and it makes me want to go check all my cards that I have stored again; there's got to be one [more] in there somewhere," Brady told Michael Strahan during his recent appearance on "Good Morning America." "I kept all these cards for all these years."

Brady added that when he was first coming into the league as a sixth-round draft choice of the New England Patriots, "my agent, Steve, was like ['I've] got a trading card deal for you. Sign 1000 cards and they're going to pay you like 20 cents a card.' And I was like, '20 cents a card, five, whatever -- I'm gonna be rich. This is unbelievable!'

"And 21 years later, you see these cards that are worth that kind of money. I definitely should have kept some of them -- but whatever, I think it all worked out pretty good."

The specific record-breaking card is a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket. The autographed card is just one of 100 made. The previous record-holder that was purchased by Fitbit CEO James Park back in March was graded an 8/10 in card quality and 10/10 for autograph quality. The record-breaker sold on Friday rated an 8.5 and 9, respectively.

Given the rarity and value of these cards, Brady may be kicking himself on not holding onto a bigger stash, but he likely isn't hurting for money these days after making millions over the course of his legendary career. Also, the quarterback is jumping into the booming NFT (non-fungible token) arena so he'll be able to move some other collectibles of himself there in the near future.