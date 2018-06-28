Tom Brady reacts to being named the NFL's best player for second year in a row

For the second straight year, Tom Brady has been voted as the top player in the NFL.

Although it's not the same as winning MVP, Brady seemed pretty excited this week after being named the No. 1 player on the NFL's top-100 list. Brady shared his reaction on Instagram after being given the top spot.

"I am honored, grateful and appreciative of such an incredible honor," Brady wrote. "Thank you to all the NFL players for their kind words. I am blessed to play a sport with so many inspiring athletes. This recognition belongs to my teammates, coaches, fans, friends and family. Thank you all!"

Brady would probably rather have a Super Bowl LII ring, but since that didn't happen, being voted as the NFL's top player will have to do.

The NFL has been putting a top-100 list together during every offseason since 2011 and this marks the third time that Brady has been named the NFL's top player. Besides 2017 and 2018, Brady was also voted the league's top player in 2011.

Being ranked on the top-100 list actually means something to many players and that's because the entire thing is put together based on votes made by their fellow NFL players. According to the NFL, roughly half the players in the league generally vote on the list in any given year.

Besides Brady, the top 10 consisted of Antonio Brown, Carson Wentz, Julio Jones, Le'Veon Bell, Todd Gurley, Aaron Donald, Drew Brees, Von Miller and Aaron Rodgers. You can see the entire top-100 list by clicking here.

As for Brady, the 40-year-old says that anyone can be successful in the NFL, even players who were picked 199th overall like he was.

"It doesn't matter if you start #1 or #199. Bring the same discipline and determination every single day," Brady wrote on Instagram. "You will see progress! We are always learning and growing. I wish you all the best on your personal journey."

To celebrate Brady being named the top player in the NFL, here's a look at his 10 best plays from 2017.