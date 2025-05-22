A flood of emotional reactions and condolences followed the death of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. Peyton Manning said he was "heartbroken" by the news after spending 13 years of his illustrious career under Irsay's leadership with the AFC South franchise.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who had a fierce rivalry with Manning and the Colts during his time with the New England Patriots, joined the comments Wednesday on Manning's Instagram post with a "❤️🙏🏻 RIP❤️🙏🏻" message to Irsay.

Irsay became the NFL's youngest owner in 1997 at age 37, serving additionally as the Colts' CEO and chairman. He previously served as vice president and general manager under his father, Robert Irsay, who acquired the Baltimore Colts organization in 1972 and moved it to Indianapolis.

As the Colts owner, Jim Irsay oversaw the franchise on its path to winning a championship in 2007 when they defeated the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI. It was the franchise's first title since winning Super Bowl V in 1970 as the Baltimore Colts. Under Irsay's leadership, the Colts made 16 total playoff appearances and won two AFC Championships on top of the Super Bowl.

Irsay had a front row seat to all of Brady and Manning's head-to-head matchups during his Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback's time in Indianapolis, including the Colts' win over Brady's Patriots in the 2006 AFC Championship Game. Manning out-dueled Brady in that contest, 38-34, behind 349 yards passing with two touchdowns.

The Colts went on to be victorious in Super Bowl XLI that season, Irsay's lone championship with the franchise.

Manning and Brady's rivalry was intense on the field, but always respectful off of it. The two retired quarterbacks-turned-broadcasters were must-see TV when they played each other and drew massive ratings. Brady, the 199th pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft out of Michigan, owns a 11-6 career record against Manning, whose college career at Tennessee was more in the spotlight as a can't-miss future NFL star.

Irsay was known as an owner who said what he meant and meant what he said, always going to bat for his players. His contributions to the NFL will not be forgotten, according to league commissioner Roger Goodell.

"We were deeply saddened to learn of Jim Irsay's passing today," Goodell wrote in a statement. "Jim was a friend, and a man deeply committed to his family, the game, the Colts and the Indianapolis community. He spent his life and career in the National Football League. Starting as a teenager as a Colts' ballboy, he learned every position in the organization before assuming leadership of the Colts approximately 30 years ago. Jim's Colts won the Super Bowl, hosted another and built Lucas Oil Stadium."

He continued: "Within the League, Jim was an active Chairman of the Legislative Committee and member of the Finance Committee. He led with integrity, passion and care for the Colts' players, coaches and staff, and his courageous work in support of mental health will be a lasting legacy. Outside of football, he was a talented musician and built an extraordinary collection of historical and musical artifacts that he shared with people across the country.

"On behalf of the entire NFL, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Jim's daughters and their families, and to his many friends throughout the NFL."