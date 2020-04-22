Tom Brady reacts to Rob Gronkowski trade to Buccaneers, reuniting him with former Patriots teammate

Reunited and it feels so good. That's probably the tune playing on an endless loop in the mind of Tom Brady, after hearing news the New England Patriots had traded Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronkowski and a 2020 seventh-round pick are awarded to Bruce Arians and Co. in while a 2020 fourth-rounder makes its way to the lap of Bill Belichick, as the former All-Pro tight end ends his retirement to join his former quarterback in what has become a completely new chapter of football in the NFL.

Gronkowski made it clear he would never play for any QB other than Brady, so when the latter turned the league upside-down by taking his talents to Central Florida, the wheels began turning and the future Hall of Fame tight end began conditioning to return to football shape in the hopes of a reunion. It was Brady who reportedly pushed Arians and general manager Jason Licht to work a trade for Gronkowski, and now that it's come to fruition, it was time for Brady to sound the alarm -- literally.

"Time to run it back," he told his longtime Patriots target.

"A little tardy, but Gronk reporting," the former All-Pro tight end replied as he ran out of the tree line, a bit winded.

The Buccaneers know exactly what they're getting with Gronkowski, even if he is coming out of retirement.

The fact is, he's only missed one season of football, and is only two seasons removed from having logged 1,084 receiving yards and eight touchdowns for the Patriots. The chemistry he's established with Brady over the years is one that will see him join Brady in the Hall of Fame one day -- already widely regarded as one of the top-2 best tight ends of all-time. He'll now get a chance to build on his 7,861 career receiving yards and 77 career touchdowns in Tampa, in an offense that is beginning to look more and more dangerous by the day.



Gronkowski is officially a Buccaneer, and it's all because Brady told them to get on the horn.