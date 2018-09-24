Tom Brady reacts to the news of Jimmy Garoppolo suffering a season-ending ACL injury

If there's any quarterback in the NFL who knows what kind of rehab Jimmy Garoppolo is about to go through, it's Tom Brady.

Garoppolo is going to miss the rest of the 2018 season after tearing the ACL in his left knee during the 49ers' 38-27 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. Brady also tore his left ACL once, and in a very odd coincidence, the Patriots quarterback also suffered his injury against the Chiefs.

Back in Week 1 of 2008, the Patriots lost Brady for the season in the first quarter after he took a low hit from Chiefs safety Bernard Pollard. The injury ended Brady's season and he didn't end up playing again until 2009.

During his weekly interview with WEEI in Boston, Brady was asked about Garoppolo's injury, and from the sound of it, the 41-year-old definitely empathizes with his former teammate.

"I feel terrible for him," Brady said. "It's a tough injury. I feel bad for Jimmy, and it's football. Things happen like that. I've been through an ACL. It just sucks. You hate to see people go down, and (Jimmy) is someone I really like and have been friends with since the day he got here. It just sucks to have to go through that."

Unlike Brady, who was throwing a pass when he was injured back in 2008, Garoppolo suffered his injury while trying to scramble.

On a third-and-goal from the Chiefs' 20-yard line, Garoppolo took off and ran. Once he got about 10 yards downfield, the 49ers quarterback had a chance to get out of bounds, but instead, he tried to gain a few more yards and that's when the injury happened. Garoppolo's left knee appeared to buckle just before he took a hit from Chiefs defensive back Steven Nelson.

Jimmy Garoppolo scrambles on third down and takes a big hit before he can get out of bounds. He’s injured on the play. #49ers #SFvsKC pic.twitter.com/yYlrg9haTO — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) September 23, 2018

If Garoppolo's return to football goes as well as Brady's, then the 49ers are going go be in good shape over the next few years. Since returning to the field in 2009, Brady hasn't missed a single game due to injury. Including Sunday's loss to the Lions, Brady has now played in 143 consecutive regular-season games. The Patriots quarterback has also added four Super Bowl appearances (two wins) and two MVP awards since coming back from his ACL injury.