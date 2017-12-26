Tom Brady 'really happy' for Jimmy Garoppolo's success with the 49ers

It was thought that Jimmy Garoppolo would evolve into the 49ers' franchise quarterback once he was traded before the deadline. What wasn't expected, however, was for Garoppolo to replace an injured C.J. Beathard and lead the 49ers to four straight wins -- the most recent of which came against the AFC's third-seeded Jaguars.

The 49ers hung 44 on the Jags. Tom Brady, the player that Garoppolo was once thought to eventually replace, has taken notice of his former backup's success.

"He's done a great job," Brady said, via Boston's WEEI. "You go in there and get the opportunity to play and win games, that is what we are all here for. It was good to see and good for them to beat Jacksonville, that really helped us. I am really happy for Jimmy and he's worked really hard. It shows up when he goes out there and plays really well."

Perhaps Garoppolo was a sleeper agent after all. By beating the Jaguars, Garoppolo clinched the Patriots a first-round bye in the playoffs. It's just all part of Bill Belichick's plan.

Since getting the starting gig, Garoppolo has thrown for 312.5 yards per game, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's been helped out by a galvanized effort from the 49ers' defense, and the 49ers aren't done just yet. In 2018, the 49ers now have the Saints' second-round pick (in lieu of their own) and the Bears' third rounder. Now that they don't have to worry about a quarterback, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan can shore up other parts of the roster.

If the 49ers get Garoppolo some weapons, the 49ers could spring back into playoff contention as early as next season. Garoppolo has clearly shown that he'll be able to his part. Tom Brady knows a little something about quarterback play, and if he thinks a guy is doing well, it stands to reason he's doing just fine.