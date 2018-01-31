Tom Brady recounts the time a dog attacked, scarred him at Patriots practice

Sunday's Super Bowl between the Patriots and Eagles won't be the first time a dog does its best to take out Tom Brady. The Giants did it in Super Bowl XLII and again in Super Bowl XLVI. And then there were the two actual dogs that physically attacked him.

Allow Brady to explain. During his press availability on Wednesday, he was -- for some reason -- asked about his history of dog attacks. So, he opened up about the two separate attacks, both of which he survived.

Tom Brady explains how he got bit by a dog twice...



The first story is rather boring. It's the story of a young boy trying to give a dog a kiss only to be rejected with a bite to the lip. Take it away, Tom:

"One when I was little in Minnesota at my grandpa's farm here. Yeah, I gave the dog a bone and then went down to give the dog a kiss. I was young. And he bit right through my lip. So, that was pretty rough."

The second dog bite is a bit more unusual. It actually happened during his career with the Patriots. After a day at training camp -- he doesn't remember when exactly this happened -- Brady got attacked by a military dog when military members were training on the Patriots' field. Brady walked out onto the field to take a photo with the group when the attack happened.

He explains:

"I was walking out to the middle of the field and there's helicopters flying and everyone is lined up. Some guys were kind of excited to see us walk out, so I kind of was close to all the guys, and didn't realize there were dogs. Obviously, those weren't like Labradors. Those were tough dogs. I raised my arms up over my head, and right when I raised my arms up, the dog jumped up, and I guess was going for my neck and the guy grabbed the dog back down and the dog got my thigh on the way down. So, I was standing there with a bunch of tough guys. And they all saw it. And they're like, 'Are you OK?' I'm like, 'Yeah, of course I'm OK,' but I could feel the cut. But obviously I couldn't say anything, like 'Oh man that hurt,' because I'm with the toughest guys in the world. So, I just sucked it up for like an hour after we said hi to all the guys and so forth."

It wasn't until later that Brady got treatment. Now, he has a scar on his quad. Thankfully, that was the extent of the damage and it didn't impact Brady's ability to play MVP-caliber football through his late 30s and into his 40s, which is exactly what he's doing. On Sunday, Brady will have a chance to win his sixth Super Bowl since the 2001 season.

All that's standing in his way?