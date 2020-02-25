Tom Brady reflects on how 'real life superhero' Kobe Bryant's death has impacted him

Tom Brady posted a message on social media Tuesday reflecting on what Kobe Bryant's death meant to him and to the world. He said the death of Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and the other seven passengers on the helicopter has impacted him greatly.

On Twitter and Instagram, Brady explained how this has all caused him to reflect.

He started his post, writing:

"I have been deeply affected by the passing of Kobe, Gigi and the others in that tragic flight weeks ago. Since then, I've witnessed the well-deserved outpouring of love and support for the families that had so much left to give, and it's helped me reflect and gain perspective. I know that love peace and joy will always endure. And in this tragedy, I have learned so much. Why has this touched me in the way that it did? Why has it kept me up at night, and brought me so many tears?"

Brady and Bryant played different sports, but have a lot in common when you break it down. Kobe had five championships, Brady has six. Both have careers that spanned two decades of dominance and both had their down moments during that time. They have each held MVP trophies in their respective leagues. They were both even born in August, and just a year and 20 days apart at that.

But what Brady reflected on deals with more than the similarities of being great athletes:

"For some, these days are the pinnacle in their life, and there's nothing wrong with that but it's clear to me, for Kobe, that was how he lived his life in every way. And his second chapter you saw even more. You saw his excitement for life, and for achieving in areas only he thought possible... He became more of an entrepreneur, media mogul, father, husband and mentor among other roles. And he didn't stop with himself. Kobe didn't care whether you were a man or woman, boy or a girl, black or white, rich or poor, ordinary or extraordinary, he wanted to help you become the best you could be."

Brady added that, to him, Kobe was "the real life superhero our world needs" because of how the Lakers legend inspired others to reach their goals. The quarterback wrapped up the post by asking others to continue what Bryant started, asking everyone to break the norm, take on each day and continue to make the world a better place:

"That's why we hurt. Because we know that he was always fighting against the norm. He was doing more than his share. Now who is going to do the work that is still here to be done? Who is going to fight and break the norms with love and joy and inspiration? Who is going to discard fear, and doubt and hate? Who is going to carry the load and be the superhero that he was? The answer is simple to me, ALL OF US. Decide to make that change in yourself. If there is anything I have learned and been inspired by through this tragic event, it is this, SEIZE THE DAY. That's what Kobe always did, and that's what he wanted for us too."

Brady included a photo of Gigi and Kobe, who were both memorialized at Staples Center on Monday, in his Instagram post.