You really couldn't write a better script for how Tom Brady's first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played out. The 43-year-old quarterback departed the only team he'd ever known in the NFL in the New England Patriots and despite that was able to lead a brand-new cast of characters all the way to a Super Bowl title, the seventh of his career. Not only that, but Brady had drastically limited time to prepare for his first campaign in Tampa due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which only adds to how impressive 2020 was for the future Hall of Famer.

"I think that's a big part of what I understood last year, it's things are gonna be different. I try to work within what's currently happening but still try to do the best I could do," Brady told fellow NFL legend Michael Strahan of his decision to sign with the Bucs in an exclusive one-on-one interview on "Good Morning America." "All of it was really -- really amazing, obviously with the way the season ended -- so it was a great year."

Brady characterized his move to Tampa Bay as "invigorating" and seemed to enjoy the challenge of trying to continue to contend for championships, albeit in a different environment. While he was able to once again hoist a Lombardi Trophy, it doesn't sound like Brady is thinking about slowing down anytime in the near future. After winning Super Bowl LV, his wife, Gisele Bündchen, asked what more he has to prove. As he explained to Strahan, it's now about the love for the game rather than trying to prove his naysayers wrong.

"I don't think proving it for me is the motivation," he said. "I still want to play, I got like a little sickness in me that just wants to throw a frickin' spiral, you know what I mean? ... Once you stopped, you can't go back and do it. I got some more football [in me]. I mean not a lot, and I know that, but what I got left, I'm gonna give everything I got."

In the aftermath of this latest title, Brady didn't hold back on partying as the quarterback seemed to have one or two avocado tequilas during the Buccaneers boat parade.

"From what I remember -- it was really cool," Brady joked.

Of course, the highlight from that boat parade was Brady tossing the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to the one behind him filled with a number of his Tampa Bay teammates.

"There was not a lot going through my mind at that point," he said. "That was not smart for a couple of reasons. One is if we drop it, that's a little bit of a problem. But the worst thing that could happen is the edges on that trophy are so sharp -- and had those things clipped one of my boys on the other boat, it would have been an ugly, ugly parade."

He continued, "I had a lot of fun, and I don't get to do that -- it's hard to relax and when you're out in public, and there's phones, not that I would do anything but it still doesn't feel like comfortable for me my personality to have people filming. So I tend to just stay at home more and I don't go out a lot."

While Brady was able to let loose a bit during the celebration, he and the Bucs are likely hoping that's not the lone party they share together. Brady inked an extension with the team this offseason that now has him locked in through the 2022 season, which means he'll have a few other opportunities to possibly hoist the Lombardi Trophy over the next few years.