Tom Brady reportedly had stitches removed from his right hand earlier this week
Brady played the AFC title game with 12 stitches in his throwing hand
Unless you've been living under a rock, you now by know that Tom Brady played the AFC Championship Game with 12 stitches in his right hand. Brady was injured when he was accidentally run into by Rex Burkhead during practice, and he was eventually listed as questionable.
If he was affected by the injury at all, it didn't show. Brady completed 26 of 38 passes for 290 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions and led a second-half comeback against the best pass defense in football. Not too shabby.
With two weeks off between the title game and the Super Bowl, Brady has had ample time to get those pesky stitches removed. According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, he did exactly that earlier this week.
Brady's got plenty of time to get used to throwing a football without protective tape over stitches again, and he should be perfectly healthy for the matchup with the NFC champion Eagles. He's already the winningest Super Bowl quarterback of all time, and now he'll be looking to add one more victory to his ledger.
-
Pats have 0 points in Super Bowl 1Qs
The Patriots have been to seven Super Bowls under Bill Belichick and have yet to score in the...
-
2018 NFL Pro Bowl odds, expert picks
R.J. White, who nearly won the Las Vegas SuperContest, locks in his pick for the Pro Bowl
-
Senior Bowl: What you need to know
There was plenty to take away from Senior Bowl week beyond the performances of Mayfield and...
-
Odds Timberlake pays tribute to Prince
Hopefully Timberlake knows paying tribute to the Purple One would go over well in Minnesot...
-
Jets mocked Hernandez about finding body
The former Jets star says he and other defenders teased the Pats tight end about an alleged...
-
Pats schedule loaded with Belichick ties
The New England coach will square off against Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia and Mike Vrabel...
Add a Comment