Tom Brady reportedly had stitches removed from his right hand earlier this week

Unless you've been living under a rock, you now by know that Tom Brady played the AFC Championship Game with 12 stitches in his right hand. Brady was injured when he was accidentally run into by Rex Burkhead during practice, and he was eventually listed as questionable.

If he was affected by the injury at all, it didn't show. Brady completed 26 of 38 passes for 290 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions and led a second-half comeback against the best pass defense in football. Not too shabby.

With two weeks off between the title game and the Super Bowl, Brady has had ample time to get those pesky stitches removed. According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, he did exactly that earlier this week.

#Patriots QB Tom Brady had an appointment earlier this week to remove the 12 stitches on his throwing hand that he played with against the #Jaguars, sources say. Now he’s really on to Super Bowl LII. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2018

Brady's got plenty of time to get used to throwing a football without protective tape over stitches again, and he should be perfectly healthy for the matchup with the NFC champion Eagles. He's already the winningest Super Bowl quarterback of all time, and now he'll be looking to add one more victory to his ledger.