Tom Brady reportedly played through foot injury on top of elbow issues towards the end of Patriots season

Tom Brady is starting his offseason earlier than expected this year. For the first time since 2009, Brady's Patriots were knocked out of the playoffs on Wild-Card Weekend and are now looking at an offseason that is filled with a number of questions regarding the quarterback's future.

While only time will tell on what Brady ultimately decides to do in this next phase of his NFL career, the six-time Super Bowl champion will likely use this early start to the offseason to heal up. It was apparent throughout the tail end of the regular season that Brady was dealing with a right elbow injury. He was seen on a number of occasions trying to snap his arm loose at practices and during games. He was also seen wearing rather large ice wrapping on that arm after games.

On top of that, it appears like Brady was also dealing with another ailment. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network reports that the 42 year old quarterback also had a foot injury that he suffered at some point in December. This does seem to offer some context as to why Brady wore different cleats down the stretch. It could be that he was trying out different footwear to help deal with the injury. It should be noted, however, the quarterback was back in his typical pair of Under Armour cleats for that AFC Wild-Card loss to Tennessee.

Brady and the Patriots offense didn't seem to be firing on all cylinders this season, but the quarterback still finished with 4,057 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and just eight interceptions on a 60.8 completion percentage. If he's able to get back to full strength, that could be one way New England's offense improves in 2020.

That is, of course, if the free agent to-be re-signs with the Patriots.

"I think I'm just . . . I'll explore those opportunities whenever they are," Brady told Peter King of NBC Sports about his pending free agency. "If it's the Patriots, great. If that doesn't work, I don't know. I just don't know. I love playing football. I still want to play football. I think I still can play at a championship level. I've just got to go do it. I'm motivated to get back to work and training."

So as Brady takes the time over these next few weeks to get back to full health, he'll also be mulling a decision that could see the NFL's greatest player leave the team he's spent the past two decades with.