Tom Brady has walked away from the NFL, as he puts it, "for good." The 45-year-old announced his retirement for the second and final time in as many years on Wednesday, putting an end to a 23-year career that will likely never be matched again.

Brady leaves behind one of the biggest legacies the sport has ever seen, sitting atop of nearly every meaningful record that the NFL holds dear. That includes Brady stepping away from the game with seven career championships -- more than any other player in league history. In celebration of his unprecedented run, here's a look back at all of his Super Bowl wins:

Super Bowl XXXVI

Season: 2001 | Team: Patriots | Opponent: Rams | Score: 20-17



Just 24 in his second NFL season, Brady and the Patriots edged Kurt Warner and the "Greatest Show on Turf" Rams for the QB's first Lombardi Trophy. He also got his first Super Bowl MVP for helping set up Adam Vinatieri's game-winning field goal.

Super Bowl XXXVIII

Season: 2003 | Team: Patriots | Opponent: Panthers | Score: 32-29

Two years after edging the Rams on the big stage, Brady got his second trophy with a more illustrious night through the air, throwing for 354 yards, three touchdowns and one pick while setting up another Vinatieri game-winner and winning MVP.

Super Bowl XXXIX

Season: 2004 | Team: Patriots | Opponent: Eagles | Score: 24-21

Brady capped off his first career Pro Bowl season with his best Super Bowl performance to date, throwing two scores and completing almost 70 percent of his throws to edge Philadelphia. Favorite target Deion Branch secured the game's MVP.

Super Bowl XLIX

Season: 2014 | Team: Patriots | Opponent: Seahawks | Score: 28-24

Ten years after his last Super Bowl win, looking to get back over the hump after not one but two Super Bowl losses to the Giants (2007, 2011), Brady stormed back with 14 fourth-quarter points against Seattle's "Legion of Boom," winning his third big-game MVP with four touchdowns and a record 37 Super Bowl completions.

Super Bowl LI

Season: 2016 | Team: Patriots | Opponent: Falcons | Score: 34-28 (OT)

Famously down 28-3 in the third, Brady bested his previous Super Bowl comeback, roasting Atlanta with a historic late-game performance, totaling a record 43 completions for 466 yards to win the NFL's first overtime Super Bowl, and his record fourth career Super Bowl MVP.

Super Bowl LIII

Season: 2018 | Team: Patriots | Opponent: Rams | Score: 13-3

A year after falling just short of a second straight title in a historic shootout against the underdog Eagles, Brady was quiet but just efficient enough against Aaron Donald and Co., helping Julian Edelman win MVP in his lowest-scoring championship.

Super Bowl LV

Season: 2020 | Team: Buccaneers | Opponent: Chiefs | Score: 31-9

Back in the big game to cap his first season in Tampa Bay, the 43-year-old Brady dominated the AFC champs, going 21 of 29 with three touchdowns and a career-high 125.8 passer rating to give the Bucs their first title in almost two decades. This trophy gave Brady a record seven Super Bowl victories, and his fourth career Super Bowl MVP.