Let's take a time machine back to 2000. Boy bands are everywhere, flip phones are the best technology, your movie night consists of a trip at Blockbuster and a little known quarterback named Tom Brady has yet to throw an NFL pass. Flash forward 23 years and that player that fell to the sixth round is now arguably the greatest to ever do it.

Of those 23 years, 20 were spent with the New England Patriots and owner Robert Kraft. Together, along with Bill Belichick and an extensive list of players, they won six Super Bowls, created two dynasties and were part of some of the greatest teams of all time.

Brady is now retired "for good," marking his second Feb. 1 retirement announcement, the last one coming in 2022. As former coaches, teammates, media and fans comment on the career of TB12, his former owner jumped in as well with compliments for the 45-year-old.

Kraft said he doubts anyone will ever match Brady's impressive NFL career.

"I don't believe in the 100-year-old history of the NFL, there's been a quarterback of Tom's ilk. I would have trouble ever believing there would be another one," Kraft said, (via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com).

Brady's career will certainly be difficult, if not impossible, to top. If you broke up his career by decade, each one is worthy of a Hall of Fame spot. He had seven Super Bowl wins, more than any other player or franchise and holds countless records in passing, wins and playoffs.