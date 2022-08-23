Quarterback Tom Brady spent 11 days away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons, with rumors swirling as to what the reasoning was. The situation did not lack in conspiracy theories, but whatever reason he was gone, the GOAT is now back like he never left.

Time away did not set the seven-time Super Bowl champion back much in camp. After over two decades in the league, having practice down to anything other than perfect would be surprising for the future Hall of Famer.

If there was any dust to brush off, Brady did not show it and his passes on the first day back from his hiatus were impressive on Monday.

The players and coaches noticed that Brady did not miss a beat.

Head coach Todd Bowles said (via Tampa Bay Times), "He's very familiar with the offense. So, him coming back in and getting back to work‚ it's kind of normal. Just getting used to the heat and getting used to the guys, but he ran the offense well."

Tight end Cameron Brate said things went "pretty much as expected," speculating that Brady spent time practicing during his time away from the Bucs.

"Wherever Tom was, he was working out still and getting good reps in. Yeah, if anyone can get away with the 11-day break during training camp, it's Tom. He came back kind of firing on all cylinders. Yeah, we're all excited he's back and ready to move on," Brate said.

Bowles echoed Brate's sentiments, commenting that Brady likely did not put football totally to the side during his time away,

"He's a film junkie. I'm sure he's watched tape of everything. So (it's) him coming back in, picking up where he left off, just getting used to the mechanics again. He's been great, same as when he left," Bowles said.

Not only did Brady have a solid practice, the team around him improved with him there.

"Obviously, his presence is one of a kind. He's Tom Brady, so when he's not out there, you kind of know. But after the first couple of days or whatever went by, we just went on back to our regularly scheduled program, everybody going out there to work," linebacker Lavonte David said. "Blaine (Gabbert) stepped in on that side as a leader, and I felt like he did a great job filling in for the time being."

Brate also commented on how the team dynamic changed with No. 12 on the field.

"It was definitely weird," Brate said of Brady's absence. "Tom is such an omnipresent being. He's the unquestioned leader of the team ..."

Brate continued, saying he missed Brady cussing players up and down the field.

Players who commented on his absence made sure to mention that the veterans stepped up and the team made sure to go on with its schedule and put in the work needed.

The Buccaneers first regular-season game is scheduled for Sept. 11 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys for a "Sunday Night Football" showdown.