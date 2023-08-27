Tom Brady's iconic playing career ended with a playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys in January. Less than eight months after, Brady was in Dallas as a Las Vegas Raiders minority owner.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion enjoyed a pregame stroll on the field that included exchanges with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Ever the competitor, Brady also had a pregame message for Jimmy Garoppolo and the rest of the Raiders' quarterbacks.

It appears that Brady is settling into his post-playing life. He would surely enjoy it more if the Raiders were able to end their 40-yard championship drought. The Raiders haven't won the Super Bowl since Marcus Allen won MVP honors during the silver and black's drubbing of Washington in Super Bowl XVIII. Brady had a small hand in the Raiders' title drought; his Patriots beat the Raiders in the 2001 divisional round in a game that is remembered as the infamous "Tuck Rule" game.

The Raiders took a step in the right direction earlier in the day when they came to terms with running back Josh Jacobs on a 1-year, $12 million deal. Along with Jacobs, the Raiders' roster has several notable players that includes Garoppolo, Jacobs, Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones and Marcus Peters.