Tom Brady reuniting with Rob Gronkowski in Tampa in 2020? Buccaneers GM weighs in

Now that former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has found the change of scenery he has desired with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, some think that one of his best weapons may follow him to Florida. Ever since former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski retired ahead of the 2019 season, it was widely speculated that he would make a return to football one day. The 30-year-old has won three Super Bowls with Brady and was one of the most reliable targets for the future Pro Football Hall of Famer for nine seasons. If Gronkowski wouldn't come out of retirement to rejoin the Patriots, would he consider it now that Brady is tossing the pigskin in a warmer climate?

That is exactly what Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht was asked on Thursday.

"Well he's doing a pretty good job in WrestleMania right now," Licht responded, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. "I have no idea if he'd want to play."

Licht is, of course, referring to Gronkowski's recent entrance into the WWE record book as a titleholder. The WrestleMania 36 host pinned real-life friend Mojo Rawley to capture the 24/7 championship, marking his first official result in WWE. Interestingly enough, WrestleMania 36 was held in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

While Licht certainly didn't close the door on entertaining the possibility of signing Gronkowski if he was interested, he mentioned that the Patriots currently hold the five-time Pro Bowler's rights. New England would either have to trade or release him in order for him to play for another team -- but technically, it's possible.

Gronkowski has maintained that he's happy in retirement, however, and even said in November that he wouldn't come back even if Brady asked him to. Who knows? Maybe a change of scenery could change Gronk's mind.