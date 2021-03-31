Quarterback Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl in February, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory at home over the Kansas City Chiefs in his first year with his new team. After the championship, Brady let loose, throwing the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another during the parade and admitting that he had a few drinks on that nice Florida day.

Well, Brady is breaking out of his shell once again -- kind of. On Wednesday, he tweeted that he got some ink to celebrate the championship.The tattoo isn't real, but it's fun to joke around that it is.

TB12 tweeted a photoshopped image of a tattoo on his leg, with the fake ink depicting his new head coach Bruce Arians holding up a drink.

Check it out:

Brady posted this after Arians revealed his tattoo, yes, a real one, commemorating the Super Bowl win. Arians made a promise that if the Bucs won the Super Bowl, he would head to a tattoo parlor to celebrate and he was a man of his word.

Arian's tattoo depicts the Super Bowl LV logo, with the score of the game and the Bucs logo underneath. Brady doesn't miss an opportunity to joke around online, so he wrote, "Looks great coach...I decided to get one too."

It's hard to imagine Brady getting an actual tattoo to celebrate a Super Bowl, especially since he's won so many he'd need to go back in for many sessions to get ink honoring each win ... but it was shocking to see him leave the New England Patriots, so you never know what he'll do next.