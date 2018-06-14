Tom Brady reveals how Patriots handled national anthem issue in sit-down with Oprah

Tom Brady didn't have too much to say last week when he met with the media for the first and only time this offseason, but apparently, that's because he was saving everything for Oprah.

The Patriots quarterback recently sat down with the media mogul for a lengthy interview that's set to air on Father's Day. Although you won't be able to see the full interview until Sunday, the Oprah Winfrey Network did release several preview clips this week where Brady talks about multiple things, including the national anthem protests, his relationship with his wife and just how spiritual he is.

On the national anthem protests, Brady offered some new information and admitted that the Patriots held several meetings before their Week 3 game against the Texans. The meetings were held so the team could decide how they were going to react to Donald Trump's September comments where he said all protesting NFL players should be fired.

"We had meetings after practice talking about how we wanted to deal with that particular situation," Brady said. "We chose to lock arms and put arms around each other. We support what people are going through."

Several Patriots players also kneeled during the anthem, which marked the first and only time all season that a Patriots player took a knee.

Brady also added that it's important to show respect for everyone.

"I've been playing sports long enough. Everyone comes from something different," Brady said. "I think showing respect for everybody in a locker room -- a team full of guys trying to go the same direction -- you better have that empathy for everybody. That's what sports are about."

One thing the national anthem issue didn't do, is divide the team. Brady said the Patriots were very open about their beliefs.

"I think there were a lot of really good, healthy conversations coming out of it, in our locker room," Brady said. "The great part about sports are the relationships, and I've been in it for a long time. I've been with guys from all different parts of the country: Every color, race, belief. And you know what? You respect what other people -- I do, I respect why people are doing what they're doing, and they're doing it for different reasons, and that's OK. You can do things for your reason, they can do things for their reason, and you have respect for that. But I thought it was great."

Besides the national anthem, Brady also touched on several off-the-field topics, including his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

"I love having to come home to someone who engages me every night," Brady said. "She makes me laugh, oh my God. In some ways we're different, when in some ways we're so similar. She flies in the sky, she's so creative, and I'm very rooted, so she stretches me in ways that without her, I couldn't be stretched."

Oprah also managed to squeeze in a question about how spiritual Brady is, because, let's be honest, Oprah is allowed to ask anything she wants.

"Well, I think I have curiosities in many ways," Brady said. "I think a lot of it is learning, and loving to learn, and I think, since I was a kid, just loving the experience of learning new things, learning how they impact my life, learning how they impact my relationships. My wife would say we're spiritual beings having a human experience. It's great, and it's so true."

To find out if Brady talks about his offseason, his contract or his relationship with Bill Belichick, you'll have to tune-in to the entire interview, which will air on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET on OWN.