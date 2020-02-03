Tom Brady reveals message behind Super Bowl tweet: 'I'm not going anywhere'
Brady's controversial tweet from earlier in the week was an ad for Hulu
Tom Brady sent the football world in a frenzy with his tweet that depicted him either entering or leaving the stadium, leaving fans unsure if it signaled the end of his tenure with the New England Patriots. Turns out, the tweet was much ado about nothing.
The tweet Brady sent out last week actually was an ad for Hulu that aired at the end of the first quarter of Super Bowl LIV. Here were Brady's words during the commercial.
"All good things must come to an end. The best just know when to walk away. So to my teammates, my family, and most of all my fans ... you deserve to hear this from me.
"Hulu just doesn't have live sports. According to the script they just gave me, Hulu has your favorite cable channels plus your favorite shows, movies, and originals of all time. It's time to say goodbye to TV as you know it.
"Me? I'm not going anywhere."
All the hype regarding Brady's future was an ad for Hulu. The NFL still doesn't know what Brady will do prior to hitting free agency come March.
The mystery continues.
