Tom Brady looked at plenty of teams before ultimately choosing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the spring of 2020, spending the last three years of his career and winning his seventh Super Bowl title with the franchise.

Before Brady chose the Buccaneers, there was another team that made a strong push for his services. Brady didn't reveal how strong of a push this team made until the fourth quarter of Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"There were a lot of reasons to choose Tampa, and I have 18 criteria why," Brady said during the second half of the Buccaneers' blowout victory over the Eagles. "And there were things all the way from the salary, the weather, the facilities, to how great the players were.

"Chicago was a team -- and I never told that story before -- they were very stealth in their recruitment. I was seriously considering them. It came down to Tampa, and it was close to my son Jack. I loved Bruce Arians and the role that he played on offense. And ultimately, the great players like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin that I'm still watching today."

Brady had offers from the Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers during 2020 free agency. He also announced he would not be returning to the New England Patriots after 20 seasons with the team, leading to a sweepstakes for his services.

The Chicago Bears -- according to Brady -- had a good pitch. At the end of the day, Brady decided Tampa was the place he wanted to continue his career. Who knows how Brady and the Bears would have fared, but Brady did end up making the right decision.