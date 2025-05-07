The Shedeur Sanders slide was the story of the 2025 NFL Draft, as one of the top quarterback prospects in this class fell all the way to the fifth round. While the fall was shocking, it doesn't matter whether you're the No. 1 overall pick or "Mr. Irrelevant." It matters how you perform on the field.

Tom Brady certainly knows that. The greatest quarterback of all time was a sixth-round pick, going No. 199 overall to the New England Patriots in 2000. He would go on to win an NFL-record seven Super Bowls and three NFL MVPs. Brady is a friend of the Sanders family, and even mentored Shedeur. During a recent appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Brady revealed he actually texted the former Colorado star during his draft slide.

"I said dude, whatever happens, wherever you go, that's your first day," said Brady. "Day 2 matters more than the draft. I was (pick) 199. So who could speak on it better than me? Like, what that really means? Use it as motivation. You're gonna get your chances. Go take advantage of it."

Brady's right. Sanders was eventually drafted by the Cleveland Browns -- a team that was favored to select him pre-draft -- and he will have the opportunity to show the league was wrong to pass on him. However, it is fair to wonder why Brady's Las Vegas Raiders passed on Sanders multiple times.

Ranking top 10 most impactful 2025 NFL Draft classes for upcoming season: Raiders rookies ready to rock Chris Trapasso

Brady is of course a minority owner of the Raiders, and while he said on the recent podcast appearance he "wasn't a part of any evaluation process," Raiders general manager John Spytek told The Athletic that Brady was in constant communication with the Raiders during the draft, and was "on board" with the selection of North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller in the sixth round. Vegas took seven players ahead of Sanders, and it's interesting given Brady's relationship with Sanders that the Raiders did not take a shot on him, especially with the supposed need at quarterback.