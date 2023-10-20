Tom Brady and Peyton Manning had quite the rivalry on the field during their NFL careers, and although they're now both retired, it seems that their rivalry is still going strong.

The two former quarterbacks love to make fun of each other and that's exactly what they did this week. The jokes started flying on Thursday when Peyton Manning jumped on the "The Pat McAfee Show" for an interview. During the conversation, Manning and McAfee started talking about the fact that Brady was recently photographed hanging out shirtless by himself on his $6 million yacht.

"Does he fly Delta to get to the yacht? Is there a direct Delta flight into the Bahamas to get on the yacht," Manning asked.

Manning then pointed out that he's a man of the people while Brady is not.

"I was on a Delta flight the other night, I flew back from Hawaii, and my flight got canceled," Manning said. "I was in 36F. Has Tom sat in 36F on a Delta flight?"

Everyone on the show agreed that it's probably been a decade or two since Brady last flew commercial. As for Manning's flight, he compared it to some of the coldest games he's ever played in.

"They put me in an exit row, which is great with the leg room, but I swear the door was open," Manning said. "It was as cold as I've ever been. I've played in cold weather games. I've been in Green Bay. I've played in New England."

After hearing that last statement from Manning, Brady decided it was his turn to take a shot at Peyton.

Boom. Roasted. Manning spent 14 of his 18 seasons in Indianapolis, where he had a dome with the Colts.

Brady got the last laugh on the field -- he went 11-6 in his career against Manning -- and now, he's getting the last laugh in real life. Although this probably won't be the last laugh because these two love making fun of each other and they'll likely continue to do that for the rest of time.