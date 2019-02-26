Tom Brady rookie card sells for $400,100 in auction, the highest price in history for a football card

Whatever you think of the Patriots' dynasty, you can't have a conversation about football's best quarterback or, indeed, player of all time without mentioning Tom Brady. Brady and the Patriots are coming off of their sixth Super Bowl title -- tied for the most of any team and giving Brady the most individual Super Bowl titles of all time -- and that means it was the perfect time to sell a Brady rookie card from 2000.

The card sold for a football card record $400,100. The auctioneer, PWCC Marketplace (which just sold a Michael Jordan card on eBay for $350,100 last week) was happy about the sale -- but not surprised.

"This sale was record-setting but also largely predicted," said PWCC CEO Brent Huigens, per ESPN.

According to Huigens, the card -- which is the "highest quality specimen" PWCC has ever sold -- headlined an auctioning event.

"This auction event featured the finest football card we've brokered in our 20-year history and achieved the highest-ever hammer price for a football card," Huigens said. "We were honored to present this asset to the public and are delighted for the new owner."

Only 100 of the cards were produced -- with only two receiving a grade nine from Beckett Grading Services. To see Beckett's grading system, you can look here. A nine is near mint, but not quite there, which is to say -- this card is incredibly rare.

Brady still has some time to go in his career. The ultimate goal for the Patriots is undoubtedly to get to their seventh Super Bowl title -- breaking a tie with Pittsburgh to give them the lead among all NFL franchises -- and if they do that, this card could end up being worth even more than it's already insane price.