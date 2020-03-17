Tom Brady rumors: Here's the reason Brady reportedly decided not to play for the Chargers

With less than 24 hours to go until the start of free agency, Tom Brady hasn't officially picked a team to play for yet, but it looks like he's already ruled out at least one serious suitor.

According to Jim Trotter of NFL Media, Brady's camp has led the Chargers to believe that they're no longer in the running to land the former Patriots quarterback. Apparently, the reason Brady isn't interested in signing with the Chargers is due to "family considerations." Basically, it seems like Brady's family wouldn't be making the move with him, and since they're based on the east coast, moving all the way out to Los Angeles would make it difficult for Brady to see his family once the NFL season started. Unless there's a "change of heart" from Brady, the Chargers don't feel like they'll be landing the veteran quarterback.

The Chargers were one of at least two teams that reportedly offered Brady more than $30 million per year this week.

With the Chargers (and the Patriots) out of the running, that obviously begs the question: Who's actually left in the Brady sweepstakes?

The most obvious -- and possibly only -- team left is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bucs coach Bruce Arians hasn't tried to hide the fact that he wants Brady on the team, and besides the Chargers, Tampa was the other team that made Brady a monstrous offer this week.

According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, "Barring something unforeseen," Brady is going to sign with the Buccaneers.

Although the Buccaneers seemed like a long shot to land Brady just a few weeks ago, they're now the leader in the clubhouse and a deal seems to be all but done. The Buccaneers actually make a lot of sense for a lot of reasons, and if you're wondering what those reasons are, you can click here to find out. If you don't feel like clicking, here's a brief summary: They have a lot of offensive weapons, they have a lot of salary cap room to add any piece Brady needs and they have a 67-year-old coach who wants to win now. The next Super Bowl is also being played in Tampa, which would give Brady a chance to do something that no other player has ever done: Play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.