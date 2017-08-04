Tom Brady says any hypothetical past concussions are not 'anybody's business'

Concussions are a part of the NFL game these days. And an important one: no one really knows what they're doing with respect to the brain injuries, but we know that concussions are bad (m'kay).

Previous issues with concussions that were not divulged are also a part of life, but it is going to draw attention when the wife of Tom Brady, one Gisele Bundchen, decides to publicly state that Brady dealt with concussions previously.

Gisele did just that in a CBS News interview, which resulted in lots of questions about Brady's history. Brady himself was previously asked about it and went full vague.

He was asked about it again by reporters on Friday, and said it's not "anybody's business" when asked whether he suffered a concussion in 2016.

"I don't want to get into things that happened in my past, certainly medical history and so forth, I really don't think that's anybody's business," Brady said, via Pro Football Talk. "There's people that do worry about that. My wife, my parents, my sisters, people that love me and care about me, but I do the best I can do to come out and be prepared to play mentally and physically and give the game everything I can."

There is probably some HIPAA law that Brady can hide behind here, and it would be difficult to go back and match up a bunch of hits on Brady against his status on the injury report, etc. But something happening in the 2016 season and not being disclosed should absolutely be drawing the attention of the league office.

Brady also admitted that in football there is an inherent danger.

"You're not blind to it as a player," Brady said. "It's a contact sport and I think we all understand that. And there's a lot of great benefits that football brings you. You certainly can be put in harm's way."

And that's interesting, because while not an admission, it feels a lot like a "plead the fifth" situation for Brady. He knows what can happen. He knows the risks. He does not care because he [likes/loves/is psychotically obsessed with] football too much.

But maybe he also knows if the league wanted to really start digging around then it could cause some more trouble as it relates to previous injury reports. The league cleared Brady and appears willing to move on from the issue. Brady's family isn't interested in talking. Which may explain why he's firing out non-answers all over the place.