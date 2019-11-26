Tom Brady says he's getting extra treatment for elbow injury, expects to start vs. Texans in Week 13

Tom Brady hasn't missed a start due to injury in more than a decade, but all indications are that the New England Patriots quarterback is dealing with a legitimate elbow issue as his team approaches the final quarter of the 2019 season.

The perennial Pro Bowler started Sunday in New England's 13-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, but he entered the weekend listed as questionable after an unexpectedly limited role in Friday's practice. NFL Network reported at the time Brady was resting his elbow more than anything, but the QB himself took to Westwood One on Monday night to address the injury and confirm its seriousness.

"I like to believe that over the years I've gotten a little bit smarter about how to take care of myself," Brady told Jim Gray, per the Boston Globe's Ben Volin. "I know when I need a little time, whether it's a day or a practice, rather than be stubborn and push through things like I probably used to ... I spent a lot of time with (trainer) Alex (Guerrero) getting extra treatment and did so after the game (and) did so today."

Brady added that he's "feeling good" and will "be ready to go" for what he called "the toughest challenge of the year," the Patriots' upcoming "Sunday Night Football" matchup with the Houston Texans (7-4). But it might not be out of the question for Brady to appear on the team's injury report for a second consecutive week, considering he's acknowledged rehabilitation.

While the 42-year-old hasn't had his best statistical season in 2019, he's remained a model of durability at the center of the Patriots offense. The last time Brady didn't play all 16 games was 2016, when he served an NFL-mandated four-game suspension. Before that, he only missed time all the way back in 2008, when a torn ACL and MCL ended his season after Week 1.