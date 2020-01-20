Tom Brady says he's 'open-minded' about where he could play in 2020, reiterates he won't retire

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is set to hit free agency this offseason, and for the first time in his 20 NFL seasons, he could be calling somewhere other than Massachusetts home.

CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported early Sunday that Brady is prepared to meet with teams other than the Patriots this offseason, and continues to tell friends and confidants that he anticipates playing until at least age 45. For the first time in his career, Brady is open to discussing signing with a team other than the Patriots. After being ousted from the playoffs in the wild-card round, Brady is now considering taking his talents somewhere else in order to continue his pursuit of a seventh Lombardi Trophy.

During a recent interview on Westwood One radio, Brady said that he will embrace the future "with open arms," wherever he might be playing.

"I am open-minded about the process and at the same time I love playing football and want to continue to play and do a great job," Brady said. "I am looking to what is ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I will embrace it with open arms."

Brady's love for the game has not diminished. As one source told La Canfora, Brady will do his due diligence to assess all realistic possibilities, and it's only "human nature" for Brady to explore this chance to embrace his free-agent status for the first time in his career.

Interestingly enough, Brady is also eager to take on the role of mentor to a young quarterback. Patriots owner Robert Kraft stated earlier this month that he would rather Brady retire than play for another franchise.

"Before the season started, it was very important to Tom that he be free to do whatever he wanted at the end of the year," Kraft said. "You know what I said to myself? That any person who plays 20 years for this team and helps us get to six Super Bowls, and been really selfless, has earned that right. I love the young man like he's part of my family. Blood family. Anyone who's done that has earned the right to control his future after 20 years."

The 42-year-old has passed for 74,571 yards, 541 touchdowns and 179 interceptions in 285 career games. Even at his age, several NFL teams would line up to entertain one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.