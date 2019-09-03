Tom Brady says 'it was very difficult' to see Brian Hoyer get released by Patriots

Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer have been on the New England Patriots together in two different stretches of their careers, but now Hoyer is headed to Indianapolis to join the Colts quarterback bunch behind another former Patriots QB, Jacoby Brissett. Hoyer signed a three-year, $12 million deal with the Colts on Monday after being cut by the defending champs.

The news of Hoyer's departure was not a shock, with many speculating that the backup quarterback would be cut due to the strong preseason presence of Jarrett Stidham. The Colts seemed like a reasonable option for Hoyer after Andrew Luck made the decision to retire a few weeks ahead of the regular season, but his does not mean it was easy for Brady to watch his veteran partner leave.

In an interview with WEEI radio on Tuesday, the six-time Super Bowl champion said it wasn't easy to hear that Hoyer wouldn't be on the sidelines with him this season. Brady knows trades and cuts are part of the game, but says they're something he will most likely always struggle with it. "It's very difficult to see your friends get released, and that was really no different. It's part of what happens in the NFL. I will never get used to it."

The 42-year-old said Hoyer brought positivity to the team, and specifically to Brady, when he needed it most:

"Brian provided a lot. He was a great quarterback for our team and he won an offseason award. He just brought a great positive energy to the team. Always optimistic and I think there's times for me that I get frustrated or I get down or disappointed with things that may have happened and he would always try and bring me back to center pretty quickly. I love the relationship I have with him. It will certainly continue on in its own personal way. We just won't be working together."

Hoyer was with the Patriots from 2009-2011 and then again as a familiar face from 2017-2018 after spending time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers in between. The 33-year-old has one Super Bowl championship with the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. There will be no Brady-Hoyer reunion in the regular season with the teams not scheduled to meet, but there is always the chance the AFC teams see each other in the playoffs.