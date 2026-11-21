If you want to know who the best quarterback in the NFL is right now, there's no better person to ask than Tom Brady. After spending 23 seasons in the NFL and winning seven Super Bowls, Brady knows better than anyone what it takes to play the quarterback position at a high level, and right now, he says there is one QB in the league who is playing at a higher level than anyone else.

During a video for Fox Sports that was posted to social media this week, Brady was asked directly if Joe Burrow is the best quarterback in the NFL right now and he gave a simple answer.

"Numbers don't lie," Brady said. "It seems pretty obvious this week."

After watching Burrow and the Bengals beat up on some bad teams over the past few weeks, it seems that Brady finally jumped on board the Burrow hype train after watching the QB throw for 409 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-18 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in a battle for first place in the AFC North on Sunday night.

"Last week, I said Cincinnati needed a signature win, that's not the case anymore," Brady said. "They handled Pittsburgh by 20 on a huge stage, and it was basically over by halftime. Joe Burrow threw four touchdowns without a pick, and that's five straight wins, scoring 30 or more."

The Bengals offense has been on fire since Week 4, scoring at least 31 points in five straight games, which is a franchise record. If Burrow can total at least four touchdowns against the Washington Commanders on Monday night, he'll become the first quarterback in NFL history to hit the four-touchdown mark in six straight games. To put that in perspective, Brady never had a span in his career where he totaled four touchdowns in even five straight games.

During the Bengals' five-game winning streak, Burrow has thrown 20 touchdown passes, making him just the third QB ever to reach that mark in a five-game span, joining Brady (2007) and Peyton Manning, who did it twice (2004, 2013).

For the season, Burrow has been so good that he leads the NFL in multiple passing categories. If you're wondering just how dominant he's been, here's a short breakdown:

He leads the NFL in passing yards per game (310.6)

He leads the NFL in passing touchdowns (27)

He leads the NFL in completion percentage (74.7%)

He has the highest passer rating in the NFL for any QB with at least six starts (117.7)

To give you an idea of how incredible his passing yardage number is, just consider this: No other QB is even averaging 285 yards per game. Also, he has five more TD passes than the next closest player, and his completion percentage is so high that he might actually break the NFL single-season record of 74.4%, which was set by Drew Brees in 2019.

Burrow is currently a heavy favorite to win his first MVP award, with odds of -125 (the next-closest player is Josh Allen at +370).

As Brady said, "Numbers don't lie," and that's why he thinks Burrow is the best QB in the NFL right now.