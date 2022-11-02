Tom Brady has plenty of NFL records to his name: Super Bowl titles. Regular season wins, passing yards, passing touchdowns, and regular season starts are the most notable on his Hall of Fame resume.

Now, Brady is set to embark on a feat that seemed impossible for any quarterback in NFL history. Brady is just 164 yards away from reaching 100,000 yards in his career (including playoffs) -- which would make him the first player in league history to reach six figures in passing yards.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, and Brady averages 283.4 passing yards per game. Brady hasn't thrown for fewer than 190 yards in a game this year, so the odds of him reaching 100,000 yards are very good.

Here's the list of the top-five passing leaders in NFL history (including playoffs):

Quarterback Passing yards Tom Brady 99,836 Drew Brees 85,724 Peyton Manning 79,279 Brett Favre 77,693 Ben Roethlisberger 70,060

If Brady reaches the 100,000-yard mark, he will have thrown for 56.82 miles in his career. That's over a span of 24 years with seven Super Bowl titles and never having a season worse than 9-7.

Brady hasn't had the typical Brady season, completing 65.9% of his passes for 2,267 yards with nine touchdowns to one interception (92.4 rating). The Buccaneers are 3-5 on the year, the worst start for Brady in his career.

The season hasn't gone as planned for Brady, but reaching 100,000 yards is an incredible feat. The next active quarterback closest to 100,000 yards is Matt Ryan (64,415 yards), but he was benched by the Indianapolis Colts last week. Aaron Rodgers is next at 63,054.

For those wondering, Patrick Mahomes is 87th with 24,531 passing yards.