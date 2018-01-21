Tom Brady showed his injured hand to one very important person on FaceTime

Remember: You can stream the AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and Jaguars live right here on CBSSports.com.

After Tom Brady injured his right hand on Wednesday, one person who wasn't at the team facility to gauge the situation was Patriots' owner Robert Kraft.

When the injury happened, Kraft was in Florida, so he had no idea what Brady was dealing with or how severe the injury might be. To get Kraft looped in on the situation as quickly as possible, Brady did what anyone else would do: He FaceTime'd the Patriots owner and showed him his hand, which was apparently a mess at the time.

During an interview with WBZ-TV on Saturday, Kraft was asked if his heart skipped a beat after seeing Brady's hand, and based on his description, it sounds like he almost had a panic attack.

"More than my heart," Kraft told WBZ. "I actually was in Florida for a day and a half, and I was out at a restaurant and got a call from my favorite quarterback, FaceTime. Saw his situation. So then I got up here quickly to see first-hand."

After getting on the first flight back to Boston, Kraft was relieved to see that the injury wasn't as bad as the team initially "thought it could be."

"I got my little tooshie on the plane," Kraft told NFL Network on Sunday. "Sometimes freak accidents happen and thank goodness It wasn't as severe as we thought it could be."

According to Kraft, he didn't start feeling good about Brady's ability to play with the injury until he saw his star quarterback actually throw a football later in the week.

"I saw him throw a few out at practice and it made me feel a lot better," Kraft told WBZ.

Despite the fact that Brady will be playing this week, Kraft said it's not going to be easy for his star quarterback to function with a reported four stitches on his right hand.

"It's still a challenge. It was an unfortunate force majeure item," Kraft said. "So now we hope for the best. He's a real competitor, as we all know."

Brady has been hiding his hand all week. The Patriots quarterback wore gloves during his press conference on Friday and then kept his right hand in his pocket when he arrived at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

One thing we don't know is whether or not Brady will have to play with a glove, which is something he isn't a fan of doing. To see how his all plays out, make sure to stream the AFC Championship on CBS All-Access starting at 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.