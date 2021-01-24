Tom Brady still has plenty of strength in his 43-year-old right arm. After opening his 14th conference title game with a touchdown pass to Mike Evans, Brady's 52-yard completion to Chris Godwin set up Leonard Fournette's go-ahead touchdown. The score gave the Buccaneers an early lead over the Packers in the second quarter of Sunday's NFC title game.

Making Brady's completion to Godwin more impressive is the fact that Godwin dropped Brady's second-down pass just moments earlier. But despite Godwin's gaffe, Brady looked his way on the very next play. The result was Brady's longest completion of the 2020 playoffs thus far.

Fournette's touchdown came moments after Aaron Rodgers hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 50-yard touchdown. Rodgers, who will likely be named the league's MVP for a third time, is trying to reach the Super Bowl for the second time in his career. Brady is looking to add to his record tally of nine Super Bowl starts.

Brady would also reportedly earn a $500,000 bonus if he can lead the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl and first since the 2002 season.