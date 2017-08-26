Tom Brady shows support for Julian Edelman with Instagram post
Tom Brady calls Julian Edelman an 'gladiator' in Instagram tribute following potential season-ending injury.
Tom Brady looks like he'll be without his go-to option for the 2017 season.
During Friday night's preseason contest with the Detroit Lions, Julian Edelman left the game in the first quarter after suffering a non-contact injury to his knee. Later reports confirmed that Edelman did in fact suffer a torn ACL in his right knee and is likely out for the entire 2017 season.
Since the injury, there has been an outpouring message of prayer and support for Edelman by NFL players and now Brady is standing strong with his wide out with an Instagram post he put on his page calling him a gladiator.
"It's tough any time a teammate goes down," Brady said of Edelman after the game. "So you know, we've all been playing long enough where when someone does, the people have to step in and fill a void."
When he was asked about how the potential loss of Edelman could impact this team, Brady couldn't deny the chemistry the two have built up together throughout their careers.
"Yeah, we've played together for a long time," he said. "I think there is great chemistry in what we are doing and he is just an incredible player and teammate and we're all hoping for the best."
In a text to CSNNE's Tom E. Curran on Friday night, Edelman showed resolve with the injury saying, "I am relentless."
