Tom Brady shows up at a strip mall day spa in cameo for new comedy series on Netflix

Tom Brady has done plenty of movie and TV cameos in his career, but it's probably to safe to say that none of them are as bizarre as the one that he just did for "Living with Yourself," a new comedy series on Netflix.

Although Brady was only on-screen for roughly six seconds during the show's first episode, the Patriots quarterback is likely going to be asked a lot of questions about those six seconds, and that's because his cameo involves him walking out of a strip mall day spa.

After the situation involving Patriots owner Robert Kraft earlier this year, the idea of any Patriots player agreeing to anything that involves a day spa seemed highly unlikely, but Brady went through with the unusual cameo anyway.

In the Netflix show, which stars Paul Rudd playing a guy named Miles Elliot, Rudd's character decides he's not happy with how his life is going. During the first episode, a co-worker convinces Miles that he can improve his life by simply visiting a place called the "Top Happy Spa," a place that can make a better version of you. Although Miles has no idea what the spa does, he is aware that whatever they do is going to cost him $50,000.

Within the first 20 minutes of the episode, Miles drives up to the spa, but once he's there, he can't decide if he should go in, and that's when Brady shows up. Brady plays himself, and the fact that a six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback is using the spa is what eventually convinces Miles to go in.

As Brady walks out of the spa, he asks Miles, "First time?"

"Uh-huh," Miles replies. "You?"

As Brady gets into a chauffeured SUV, he replies, "Six."

So why is the cameo actually kind of funny? To answer that we have spoil part of the show, so SPOILER ALERT COMING UP!

If you read on, the first small twist in the first episode is going to be spoiled.

Seriously, if you're still reading, that means you're OK with the show being mildly spoiled.

After Miles visits the day spa, you find out that the spa is in the business of cloning people. The joke about Brady is that the only reason he's been able to stay successful as long as he has is because it's not really him, it's a young fresh clone of him on the field every year.

Since the spa was cloning people, Brady probably didn't think it would be too controversial to accept the cameo, but when the quarterback decided to take the role, even the director (Timothy Greenberg) was surprised.

As Greenberg explained in a recent interview with Refinery29, he actually wrote the first episode roughly four and a half years ago, and at the time, he thought Brady would be the perfect guy for the cameo in the scene he was writing. When Greenberg was eventually ready to shoot the scene in late 2018, he reached out to Brady's camp, and they said the quarterback would be interested in the role, but he wouldn't be able to film until after the Patriots season was over.

Well, the Patriots ended up winning the Super Bowl, which means the shooting was pushed back to March.

"We were waiting and waiting and waiting for the Patriots to finish their run and then, sure enough, they won again," Greenberg said.

The director also had to deal with one other wrench: Before the shoot actually happened, Kraft got arrested charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution. The Kraft incident took place at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, and after the news broke, Greenberg thought for sure Brady was going to back out because Kraft's spa "looked almost exactly like what we were shooting."

Apparently, Kraft's situation was eerily similar to Greenberg's script.

"Like, I would have used it as a reference photo," Greenberg said of the spa Kraft was at. "So we're like, 'Alright, this is clearly not going to happen now,'"

In the end, Brady decided to do the scene, although it's not clear if he knew he was walking out of a "spa." According to Pro Football Talk, Brady "didn't realize that the scene would be a direct or indirect reference" to the Kraft situation. Brady is expected to talk to the media on Saturday afternoon and there's a good chance he'll be asked about what he did and didn't know when he agree to do the cameo.