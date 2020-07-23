Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Rob Gronkowski on reuniting with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay ( 1:39 )

Four months after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady has finally made his first appearance at the team's training facility. Brady showed up bright and early on Thursday, which was the first day that quarterbacks were allowed to report to training camp.

In a normal offseason, Brady would have visited the Bucs' practice facility multiple times before Thursday, but this isn't a normal offseason. Due to coronavirus, the Buccaneers' facility had been closed down since March, which is why Brady hasn't been able to show up there until now, even though he signed with the team way back on March 20.

Although training camp doesn't start until July 28 for the Buccaneers, several players were allowed to show up early. Rookies had a reporting date of July 21 while quarterbacks and injured players were allowed to show up as early as July 23. Brady was clearly eager to get in the door, because he showed up to the team facility at 8:30 a.m. ET.

After driving through the front gate, Brady was met by Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen. From there, Brady was taken to the medical trailer where he will underwent a test for COVID-19.

Although Brady showed up for training camp on Thursday, he won't be staying long. After being tested for coronavirus, the quarterback will have to leave the facility and work from home for two days. Of course, Brady won't be the only player forced to leave camp. Every player around the NFL will have to do the same thing at some point.

Under safety procedures put into place by the NFL and NFLPA, all players are required to be tested for the virus on the Day 1 of camp. Players are then tested on Day 4 of training camp, which means Days 2 and 3 are spent at home where they work remotely. If a player passes both tests, they'll get full access to the club facility on Day 5, which means Brady should be ready to roll by July 28 as long as he tests negative.

Although Thursday marked Brady's first time at the team's practice facility, that doesn't mean he's never practiced with his new teammates. The former Patriots quarterback organized three private workouts in the Tampa area during the offseason, with one going down in May and two going down in June.