Tom Brady signing helped the Buccaneers break traffic records on StubHub

In the most surprising move of the NFL offseason, Tom Brady ended his tenure with the New England Patriots and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this month. Needless to say, the Buccaneers are now one of the most popular teams in the NFL with Brady bringing his talent south. With the popularity comes and increased interest in fans wanting to get tickets to see the Bucs play.

As soon as rumors began swirling that Brady could be headed to Tampa Bay, interest in Bucs tickets spiked up on the popular ticket website StubHub. On March 18, when the Brady news was all but official, traffic to the Bucs 'ticket page was 144 times higher than it was exactly one year earlier on March 18, 2019. In addition, traffic was 71 times higher than just two days prior when Brady may have just been a pipe dream.

Tampa Bay's ticket page on StubHub also had more visitors than any other team. The Bucs had 120 percent more visitors than the Las Vegas Raiders, who were the team with the second-highest number of visitors to their ticket page.

Overall, the Bucs had the highest traffic among music, theater, and sports tickets on StubHub. They even edged out high-profile artists like Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish.

"When a sports icon like Tom Brady chooses to leave the renown organization that he's been with for nearly 20 years, all sports fans take notice," StubHub general manager of sports Akshay Khanna said. "It's no surprise that Tampa Bay fans are searching for him, but the volume of site traffic that we saw over the first week of free agency has been truly remarkable. To have 71 times more visitors than the day before truly shows how influential Brady is in the NFL."

StubHub hasn't seen a spike in ticket interest anywhere close to this magnitude since another superstar changed teams. That came back in 2018, when LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Los Angeles Lakers during free agency. Still, the Lakers' team page only saw 36 times more visitors following James signing with the team.

Seeing that Brady spent 20 seasons with the Patriots and now finds himself in a different uniform, it's not hard to imagine why fans are so interested in seeing him play his first season with a new team.