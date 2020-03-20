Tom Brady signs with Buccaneers: Will Chris Godwin give No. 12 to his new quarterback?

Tom Brady is officially a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the jury is still out on whether or not the TB12 moniker is making the move with him. Of course, Brady has worn the No. 12 throughout his 20-year NFL career with the New England Patriots, but that number is currently owned by one of his newest weapons in Pro Bowl receiver Chris Godwin.

The 24-year-old pass catcher has sported the number for all three of his seasons in the NFL and dating back to his college days at Penn State. Once word got out that Brady was heading down to Florida to join forces with Godwin and the Bucs, he did admit to the official team website that he's been asked quite a bit whether or not he'll surrender the No. 12 to his new quarterback.

"My phone has been blowing up over the last 24 hours on Twitter, Instagram, phone calls, text messages of people just asking me that same question," Godwin said. "I think it will be very interesting whatever happens. We haven't talked about it. We talked briefly, but hadn't mentioned that at all. Obviously, if he doesn't want it or isn't making a big deal about it, I'm definitely going to keep it. But we'll see how that goes.

"I think just out of respect for what he's done, what he's accomplished and just kind of the for the career he's built for himself. You've got to kind of lean into that respect, you know? We'll see. We'll see how it goes."

This is hardly the first time that NFL players have discussed swapping numbers. Typically, if a veteran wants a specific number that is currently taken by someone on his new team, there is some sort of negotiation where he can essentially buy it. While we'll have to wait and see whether or not Godwin is willing to give up No. 12, the two are currently focused on the task at hand -- football.

"He just reached out to me just saying he was excited to come down and play together," he said. "I echo that sentiment. Being a guy that's watched him my whole career, getting the opportunity to play with him is a blessing and I'm going to try and take full advantage of that."

The presence of Godwin, who caught 86 passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019, and fellow star receiver Mike Evans were undoubtedly key reasons why Brady elected to ink a deal with Tampa. Regardless of what number everyone is wearing, this unit promises to put up some pretty stellar numbers on the field over the next couple of years.