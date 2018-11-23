Tom Brady sits out Friday's practice with knee injury and illness, earning questionable tag for Sunday
Brady was limited earlier in the week and didn't practice on Friday
It's been 10 years since Tom Brady sat out a regular season football game due to injury. Back in 2008, Brady tore his ACL during the Patriots' season-opener, and missed the rest of the year. Since then, he has played in 16 games in every season save for 2016, when he was suspended for the first four games due to his alleged role in Deflategate. (Remember Deflategate? Weird times.)
Brady's streak seems unlikely to come to an end this weekend, but we'd be remiss if we did not mention that the quarterback has been officially listed as questionable for New England's Week 12 matchup with the division rival New York Jets, which you can stream on fuboTV (Try for free). Brady had been limited in practices earlier in the week, and he sat out the session entirely on Friday with that knee injury and an illness, according to the Pats' injury report.
A practice downgrade is never a good sign, but Brady has sat out a Friday practice and still played in the game before, so it would not be unusual for him to do so. Indeed, he is widely expected to play in the game on Sunday. He's how one Pats beat writer responded to the question of whether there's any chance Brady sits.
That about sums it up.
