Tom Brady sounds like he still wants to play in the NFL until he's 45 as speculation about his future swirls

With Tom Brady set to become a free agent after the 2019 season, there's been a lot of speculation this year about what the future might hold for the Patriots quarterback.

Brady has been asked multiple times what his plans are for next season, but the 42-year-old has been vague about what his future might hold. Will he return to New England? Will he sign with another team? Will he RETIRE?

Although no one seems to have any idea what Brady might do, it's starting to sound like we can take at least one of the those options off the table, and that's because it doesn't appear that Brady plans to retire anytime soon. During an interview with Westwood One Radio this week, Brady was asked if he was still planning to play in the NFL until he turns 45, which something that he's mentioned on multiple occasions over the years.

"I certainly hope so," Brady said of playing until 45. "You're right, I have expressed that a lot of times, and again, I think it's important for athletes to have short-term goals and long-term goals. I've said that number for a long time and I work pretty hard at it every day. I think that's part of me being a professional and giving my best to the team is making sure my body's in great condition, that I'm able to take the field. I take a lot of pride in that."

Brady still enjoys playing football, and it seems that he's going to try and keep playing as long as continues to enjoy being on the field.

"I'm not a robot out there, it's a lot of time and energy, and I enjoy putting my time and energy in those places, taking care of myself," Brady said. "Hopefully, to afford myself the ability to play as long as I want to play, and I also really love the sport and I enjoy playing. Not many things have changed on that front."

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, who wrote about Brady's future on Sunday, seems to think that Brady will be playing football next season. According to La Canfora, a big reason Brady isn't under contract after this season is so that he has some flexibility should a new collective bargaining agreement be finalized over the next few months. A new CBA could have major ramifications on the salary cap -- it would likely go up -- which would put Brady in a place where he could cash-in with either the Patriots or another team. If Brady doesn't return to New England, La Canfora reported that he could potentially eye a return to his home state of California by signing with the Chargers.

As for that contract that expires after this season, Brady has no idea why everyone keeps talking about it.

"I don't know why it's being brought up," Brady said. "I had a good quote that came to mind, someone told me, 'The past and future are in the mind, I'm in the now,' and I think that's a great way to live life. I'm not thinking about many things beyond this week."

Although there's been plenty of speculation about Brady's future, the Patriots quarterback hasn't really been listening to what's being said.

"No. I don't really pay attention to it," Brady said. "I'm the only one who knows how I feel, and I've said on countless, countless times now that I'm in a great place personally, professionally. I love the organization I'm playing for."

As Brady just mentioned, he loves playing for the Patriots, which likely makes them the odds on favorite as the place he'll end up next season.