Tom Brady spotted working out in Tampa park that is closed due to coronavirus

Tom Brady is settling into his new home in Tampa Bay after his offseason decision to part ways with the New England Patriots. But the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers isn't exactly off to the best start when it comes to making friends in his new neighborhood, however. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, most public areas are closed to encourage social distancing and staying home. That includes parks.

TB12 obviously didn't get the memo (or figured he'd try to see what he could get away with) and was spotted working out in one of these closed parks. Maybe quarantine was getting to him and he just needed to get out of the house and be by himself.

Either way, Brady got caught.

With park staff on patrol, he was spotted mid-workout and approached by the staff member. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor discussed what happened during a press conference with St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman on Monday.

"Our parks are closed down, and so a lot of our parks staff, they patrol around just to make sure that people aren't doing contact sports and things like that, and saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks. She went over to tell him it was closed. And it was Tom Brady," Castor said.

Tampa Mayor @JaneCastor: "Our parks are closed down so a lot of our park staff patrol around...and saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks. She went over to tell him it was closed. And it was Tom Brady." pic.twitter.com/8yF0C8oi65 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 21, 2020

The staff member then told Brady to leave the park. His TB12 method and pliability techniques must be practiced elsewhere, perhaps in his ocean front mansion.

According to a Buccaneers spokesman and the City of Tampa, he was not given a citation.

Hopefully that park staff member at least got a selfie or a signed football out of the interaction. At the very least they got a cool story to share.

Next time check for "closed" signs before you work out in a park, Tom.