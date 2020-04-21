Tom Brady spotted working out in Tampa park that is closed due to coronavirus
Brady was not given a citation, but was told to leave the park
Tom Brady is settling into his new home in Tampa Bay after his offseason decision to part ways with the New England Patriots. But the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers isn't exactly off to the best start when it comes to making friends in his new neighborhood, however. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, most public areas are closed to encourage social distancing and staying home. That includes parks.
TB12 obviously didn't get the memo (or figured he'd try to see what he could get away with) and was spotted working out in one of these closed parks. Maybe quarantine was getting to him and he just needed to get out of the house and be by himself.
Either way, Brady got caught.
With park staff on patrol, he was spotted mid-workout and approached by the staff member. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor discussed what happened during a press conference with St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman on Monday.
"Our parks are closed down, and so a lot of our parks staff, they patrol around just to make sure that people aren't doing contact sports and things like that, and saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks. She went over to tell him it was closed. And it was Tom Brady," Castor said.
The staff member then told Brady to leave the park. His TB12 method and pliability techniques must be practiced elsewhere, perhaps in his ocean front mansion.
According to a Buccaneers spokesman and the City of Tampa, he was not given a citation.
Hopefully that park staff member at least got a selfie or a signed football out of the interaction. At the very least they got a cool story to share.
Next time check for "closed" signs before you work out in a park, Tom.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Every GM's best and worst draft pick
As the 2020 NFL Draft nears, we examine every GM's history of drafting
-
Mock Draft: Jaguars trade up for Herbert
Plus the Panthers and 49ers move back multiple times in Will Brinson's final mock draft
-
When is the 2020 NFL Draft: Full info
Everything you need to know to tune in for this year's virtual event
-
NFL Draft 2020: How to watch, stream
The NFL Draft will be fully virtual this year, and here's how you can watch
-
NFC executive critical of Jordan Love
Love's draft stock is one of the biggest questions heading into the draft
-
Mock Draft: Patriots trade up for Tua
Jonathan Jones has several trades going down in his one and only mock draft of 2020
-
LIVE: CBS Sports HQ Mock Draft 5.0
Miami's move headlined CBS Sports HQ's fifth and final mock draft
-
LIVE: CBS Sports HQ Mock Draft 4.0
Monday's CBS Sports HQ mock draft was a wild one
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game