Trey Lance is one of 18 players drafted in 2021 who were born after Tom Brady was selected with the 199th pick in the 2000 draft. Brady, who was entering his final season at Michigan when his new backup quarterback with the Buccaneers -- Kyle Trask -- was born, is currently gearing up for his 22nd NFL season and second with the defending champion Buccaneers.

Brady, who signed a one-year extension back in March, will be 44 years young by the time the 2021 regular season kicks off. And while Father Time may one day catch up to Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has given the Buccaneers no indication that he plans on hanging up his cleats anytime soon. In fact, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht recently said that Brady may still be in uniform at age 50.

"I told him, if he wants to play until he's 50, and he feels like he can still play, he can play until he's 50," Licht said on the Rich Eisen Show.

This season, Brady will tie George Blanda, Steve DeBerg, Warren Boon, and Vinny Testaverde as the oldest quarterbacks in NFL history. The only player from that group who played beyond his 44th birthday was Blanda, who at 48 years old remains the oldest player in league history.

The difference between Brady and those players is that, while each of those players were backups by that point in their careers (Blanda was a kicker and a backup quarterback starting at age 40), Brady is still playing at a high level. Last season, Brady threw 40 touchdowns for just the second time in his career and for the first time since 2007. He also completed nearly 66% of his passes while appearing in all 16 regular season games.

In four playoff games, Brady threw 10 touchdowns against just 3 interceptions while earning his fifth Super Bowl MVP award. Against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, Brady completed over 72% of his throws for 201 yards and three touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 31-9 victory.

Brady, despite all of the titles and practices and games, has still not quenched his thirst to play. When that will ultimately happen is anyone's guess.

"I don't think proving it for me is the motivation," Brady said earlier this offseason when asked about what motivates him to continue playing. "I still want to play, I got like a little sickness in me that just wants to throw a frickin' spiral, you know what I mean? ... Once you stopped, you can't go back and do it. I got some more football [in me]. I mean not a lot, and I know that, but what I got left, I'm gonna give everything I got."