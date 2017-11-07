Tom Brady still sees 'no guarantee' of long-term job, even after Jimmy Garoppolo trade

There are not many people in the NFL who have tenure and/or quasi-permanent job security. Tom Brady is one of the few, although the Patriots quarterback wouldn't tell anyone that. In fact, he firmly believes, even after the Patriots traded his backup/heir apparent, that his long-term job security is far from certain.

Brady, speaking to Jim Gray of Westwood One Monday via Pro Football Talk, said there is "no guarantee in the NFL" while discussing his status with the Patriots.

"Well, there is no guarantee in the NFL," Brady said. "I think that's just what I've seen over a long period of time. I certainly hope I play for the Patriots. I hope they want me that long."

Spoiler: the Patriots will want Brady for a long time. The plan, according to Bill Belichick, was never to trade Garoppolo. The Patriots coach said he "didn't care" what anyone was offering him last offseason, he wasn't trading Garoppolo. The Patriots wanted to keep him around as long as possible so whenever Brady eventually decides to leave football, they have another option. But it became increasingly clear that Brady isn't leaving soon and, more than likely, that Garoppolo would like to play and/or get paid.

The Patriots had a choice to make and the choice was no choice at all. This was not a case of Peyton Manning/Andrew Luck or Brett Favre/Aaron Rodgers -- both instances of Hall of Fame players being forced out by the teams who drafted them. Brady knows this is still on the table at some point.

"Some incredible players have moved teams," Brady said. "I don't want it to sound that it's impossible for me go somewhere else. That's just not the truth. Any player can go anywhere during a particular year. That's just how I feel. I just try to approach it in a very humble way that I try to work really hard. I try to gain the trust of my teammates, like I always have. I try to earn it day to day and I want to keep playing. I want to keep playing at a high level. Obviously, I love this team. I love the organization. I love everything about Boston. Hopefully, I can keep doing it at a really high level."

Brady is currently very much an MVP candidate, right there with Carson Wentz and Alex Smith and maybe a couple of other candidates. He is showing no signs of going anywhere. But we have seen NFL quarterbacks fall off the cliff before: it's possible that Brady's bizarre diet and modern workout regimen can only help him beat back Father Time for so long.

If that's the case, the Patriots could clearly head in a different direction. He is not invulnerable to Belichick's roster maneuvers. No one is. But despite his protestations, he is the safest bet for anyone in the NFL right now when it comes to job security. Credit Brady for using the possibility of losing his job to continue driving him though.

He's been doing it for a long time and he should probably keep doing it: his approach has worked pretty well over the past 20 years or so.