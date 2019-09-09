Tom Brady talks for the first time about having Antonio Brown as a Patriots teammate

Tom Brady said hello to his wife, Gisele -- who was watching the game at home -- as he concluded his postgame interview with NBC's Michele Tafoya following the New England Patriots' 33-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Monday, Brady will say hello to Antonio Brown, his new receiver who will reportedly sign a one-year deal two days after being released by the Oakland Raiders. Brady, who reportedly said before the game that he would be willing to have Brown stay with him and his family as he gets adjusted to New England, spoke publicly for the first time about his team's new acquisition.

"Everyone comes in here and works as hard as they can to try to establish a great role and it's about getting him up to speed," said Brady, who played against Brown seven times during Brown's nine seasons in Pittsburgh. "He's obviously a great player. I've played against him for a long time. We're excited to have him and to try to incorporate him the best way he can."

The Patriots looked pretty good without Brown on Sunday night. Facing Brown's former team, Brady completed 24 of his 36 throws for 341 yards and three touchdowns as New England rolled up 465 total yards.

In true Patriot fashion, however, Brady did anything but pat himself on the back following Sunday's blowout victory.

"We got a lot of work to do," he said. "We can be a lot better -- I think -- than we were tonight. But I thought the defense played great, gave us a lot of opportunities. We made some big plays in the passing game which always helps. But I think we gotta get back to work and do a better job next week."

Brady and the Patriots will now work to get better with Brown, who will surely be looking to have a big game in his New England debut next Sunday in Miami, his hometown.