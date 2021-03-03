Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is still celebrating Tampa Bay's home Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs and we are now finding out more about what it was like to see his family after the big game, what was going through his mind when he tossed the Lombardi Trophy off a boat and whether there was more to him stumbling than sea legs. Brady went on The Late Late Show with James Corden to discuss it all.

Brady started off talking about the offseason, saying it's a totally different life and he is back to more dad and house chores. He joked that he's relearning where the dishwasher is.

His wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, has been asking him for a while when he would finally be done with football so he can help with those dad duties and house chores all year round, but the 43-year-old doesn't seem close to hanging up his cleats.

Even after winning his seventh Super Bowl, the most not just by a quarterback but by any team in NFL history, he's still wanting to play and Bundchen is still wondering what more he could check off his football bucket list.

Brady told a story of the first moments after his Super bowl LV win, joking about his wife's immediate reaction. "All of a sudden I see my oldest son run over to me 'Dad!' and I gave him a big hug and I saw my two little ones and then all of a sudden I saw my wife and I gave her a big hug, and just as I did it she says, 'What more do you have to prove?'"

When asked what he did, Brady said he gave her a hug and tried to quickly change the subject.

After the Super Bowl win, of course, comes a parade and Brady, uh well, looked a little different at this one. For starters, it was the first championship parade where he threw the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another, with a risk of it dropping 80 feet into the water.

Brady is usually pretty calculated before he makes a pass. He reads the defense, evaluates coverage, keeps his eyes on the pass rush while also looking downfield and has to recall and refer to his preparation and film study to decide on what to do with the ball, but less thought went into this pass.

"I don't remember that quite as well," Brady said. "I was not thinking at that moment, there was not a thought. It was, 'this seems like really fun to do.'"

In the video of that, now iconic, pass, you can hear his eight-year-old daughter Vivian yelling, "Daddy, no!"

"Who could imagine that an eight-year-old girl would have the most sense of anybody," Brady said. "She's the voice of reason."

Another iconic moment for the parade was when the Super Bowl MVP appeared to be struggling to walk. After cringing at the video of himself, he said it was a little bit of sea legs and a little bit of tequila that contributed. "That was definitely a moment of celebration. I'm happy I'm on land at that point," he said.

Reflecting on the season, he said it was a lot different than his two decades with the New England Patriots, where at the beginning of the season everyone was already asking who they were playing in the championship.

"People jumped ahead of all the intense competition," he said while adding that in Tampa no one was asking that. "It was so much fun to see a team come together the way that it did."

Jokingly, Corden asked if he could make it in the NFL. Brady said no, but did say there was one team someone with Corden's lack of experience would fit right in. "You might be able to play for the Jets, actually you're right about that," Brady said. He might be out of the AFC East, but that rivalry still clearly runs deep.