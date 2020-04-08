Tom Brady tells Howard Stern he feels no resentment towards Bill Belichick: 'No, absolutely not'

For the past handful of years, the relationship between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick has been a topic of discussion throughout New England and the rest of the football-watching world. While the two faces of the Patriots dynasty have publicly shown great affinity for one another, there have been plenty of rumors, reports and scuttlebutt that they didn't exactly have the rosiest marriage that one would think would come from winning six Super Bowls together.

When Brady elected to leave New England -- the only football team he's ever known in his NFL life -- this offseason to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was the narrative that the quarterback is breaking free of his now former head coach in a divorce that has been telegraphed for years. On the Patriots front, Bill Belichick and company didn't appear to pull out all the stops to keep Brady in New England either, so you could look at this as something of a mutual parting of ways with Brady simply pulling the ripcord.

While the papers of the divorce have been finalized with Brady officially inking a deal with Tampa, it doesn't appear to have been a bitter separation. During a lengthy interview with Howard Stern on Wednesday, Brady rather emphatically stated that he has no ill will toward Belichick in possibly being a roadblock for him playing his entire career with New England.

"No, absolutely not," Brady told Stern on SiriusXM. "No, because this is a part for me, in my life, to experience something very different. There's ways for me to grow and evolve in a different way that I haven't had the opportunity to do -- that aren't right or wrong, but just right for me."

Despite all the talk that Belichick was eager to usher in a new era under center in New England, Brady does view him as someone he could trust and their relationship is stronger than most realize.

"I think he has a lot of loyalty. He and I have had a lot of conversations that nobody has ever been privy to, nor should they be, that so many wrong assumptions were made about our relationship or about how he felt about me. I know genuinely how he feels about me," Brady said. "Now I'm not going to respond to every rumor or assumption that's made, other than what his responsibility as coach is to get the best player for the team -- not only in the short term but in the long term as well.

"What I could control is trying to be the best I could be in both of those situations also. I got into uncharted territory as an athlete because I started to break the mold of what so many other athletes had experienced, so I got to the point where I was an older athlete and he's starting to plan for the future, which is what his responsibility is. I don't fault him for that. That's what he should be doing. That's what every coach should be doing. Not that I would ever coach, but if I was ever in a position of authority, I would understand that too."

By Brady and Belichick finally separating, there is a school of thought that we'll finally get to see who can have the most success without the other. Throughout this twenty-year long dynasty in New England, there was always the discussion of who was most responsible for the Patriots' success between the two of them. Brady, himself, doesn't see that discussion as a worthwhile one.

"I think it's a pretty (expletive) argument actually that people would say that, because again, I can't do his job, and he can't do mine," Brady said. "The fact you could say, 'Would I be successful without him, the same level of success?' I don't believe I would have been. But I feel the same vice versa, as well. To have him allowed me to be the best I can be, so I'm grateful for that. I very much believe that he feels the same way about me, because we've expressed that to each other."

He added: "I never cared about legacy. I could give a (expletive) about that. I never once, when I was in high school, said, 'Man, I can't wait for what my football legacy looks like.' That's just not me. That's just not my personality."

As it relates to why it ended with the Patriots, Brady simply noted that it was time. He'll also be rooting for New England from afar, but not at his new team's expense.