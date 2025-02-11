Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts produced a masterful performance in Super Bowl LIX, and ultimately earned Super Bowl MVP honors as a result.

Following Sunday's 40-22 win against the Kansas City Chiefs, Hurts was interviewed by the Fox Sports broadcast crew. During the interview, Tom Brady told Hurts he shouldn't let his jersey out of his sight for any reason.

"What I want you to feel good about is, don't let that jersey out of your sight," Brady said to Hurts. "I had a few of them stolen over the years, so keep track of that. It's going to be memorable down the road."

Hurts made it clear he wasn't going to let anything happen to his game-worn jersey.

Brady certainly may be a little overprotective over players losing track of their Super Bowl jerseys, and for good reason. Following the New England Patriots' memorable comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Brady's game-worn jersey was actually stolen by an international media member after the game.

Following an investigation, the FBI discovered Brady's jersey from Super Bowl LI and a previously missing jersey from Super Bowl XLIX and recovered both keepsakes.

Lessons other NFL teams can learn from Eagles' Super Bowl domination: Build the lines, embrace hard times Cody Benjamin

It's hard to imagine Hurts would lose sight of that jersey considering he turned in the performance of a lifetime. The Eagles signal caller completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 72 yards and a score en route to the franchise's second Super Bowl in seven years.